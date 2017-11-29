TENGGER CAVALRY Reveal Cian Bi Album Details

Nothing is impossible! Tengger Cavalry teach the greatness of every sound symbiosis: With a mighty mix out of Mongolian overtone singing and violin empowered folk metal these New York mind blasters create something special and unique. And here it is: Tengger Cavalry's sixth record and Napalm Records' debut, titled Cian Bi, set to be released on February 23rd.

'Cian Bi' stands for the name of an ancient nomadic tribe that immigrated into Northern China to merge cultural differences. The band's nomadic fighting spirit helps to fuse unworldly cultures in harmony - and that's the spirit! With their music as a deputy: Distorted guitars and double bass-blast beats hit this very own singing style out of Central Asia. With the Mongolian horsehead fiddle aka Morin khuur these extremes got stick together to a thrilling sound you have never heard before. This is innovation surpreme!

Now Tengger Cavalry unveil the album artwork and tracklisting for Cian Bi.

Nature G, mastermind and creative spirit behind Tengger Cavalry, comments: "In this album, we used the concept of the Cian Bi tribe, to express the idea of multi-culture development, acceptance of diversity and individual freedom. We believe that through individual choice and identity freedom, each of us can decide who we want to become and embrace every culture around the world as one nomadic tribe - human tribe."

Coming as CD and Digital Download, Cian Bi is now available for pre-order here.

Cian Bi tracklisting:

"And Darkness Continues"

"Cian-Bi (Fight Your Darkness)"

"Our Ancestors"

"Strength"

"Chasing My Horse"

"Electric Shaman"

"Ride Into Grave And Glory (War Horse II)"

"Redefine"

"A Drop Of The Blood, A Leap Of The Faith"

"The Old War"

"One Tribe, Beyond Any Nation"

"Just Forgive"

"One-Track Mind"

"You and I, Under The Same Sky"

"Sitting In Circle"

"Ritual And Redemption" lyric video:

Tengger Cavalry will be heavily hitting the road next year, stay tuned for more news and upcoming tour dates.