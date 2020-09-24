TERAMAZE To Release I Wonder Album In October; "Sleeping Man" Music Video Posted

Australian progressive rock band, Teramaze, have announced the release of their new album, I Wonder, on October 9 via Wells Music. To celebrate the announcement, Teramaze premiere the music video for the single “Sleeping Man”, which was directed by the band. Watch the clip below.

Lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Dean Wells states; "'Sleeping Man' I started writing for another major artist in our field but soon realized it was a Teramaze classic straight away. The deeper we got into the writing for this album we quickly realized we needed a 'Her Halo / From Saviour To Assassin' type single to even out the soundscape. 'Sleeping Man' has one of the best choruses on the album and it's a super energetic fun song to play with the band and we can't wait to play this one live very soon."

Wells adds; "I Wonder is an album I’ve personally wanted to write for a very long time. Having Andrew, Chris and Nick in this chapter of Teramaze was the perfect formula to do so. I believe we achieved everything we set out to within this body of music. It’s the most emotional and honest I have been as a songwriter in my life and it’s been a great challenge. I’ve truly enjoyed the process of writing, singing and recording lead vocals as well. If you are a true Teramaze fan, then you are going to love this album!”

With I Wonder, Teramaze have delivered yet another stunning piece of modern progressive metal. It will inevitably build upon the progress achieved by previous releases Her Halo and Are We Soldiers.

The album can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Ocean Floor"

"Only Daylight"

"Lake 401"

"A Deep State Of Awake"

"Here To Watch You"

"Sleeping Man"

"Idle Hands/The Devil’s Workshop"

"RUN"

"This Is Not A Drill"

"I Wonder"

"Sleeping Man" video:

Lineup:

Dean Wells - Guitars, Vocals

Andrew Cameron - Bass

Nick Ross - Drums

Chris Zoupa - Guitar

(Photo - Karina Wells)