TERRANAUT, CHAOSOPHY Team Up For Split Album

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the explosive split album between Midwest black metal beasts Terranaut and Chaosophy on September 21st on CD and Digital formats. Find preorders at this location.

An ode to the misanthropic and nihilistic traditions established by late ‘90s black metal, Terranaut inverts these inspired sounds to a disarray of fast-picking melodic rhythm and lead guitar, unorthodox percussion arrangements to intrigue the listener, selective bass lines and raw traditional black metal-style harsh vocals to complete their style of American black metal. Birthed from the blatant disregard for earthly trivialities.

Chaosophy broadens their dark art by drawing from atypical sources. The chaotic nature of this Midwest-based quartet aims to take genre-defining black metal and traverse through traditional and unorthodox realms of influences resulting in a broad, menacing, and boundless soundscape that clearly represent a disdain for natural order.

Together these two bands conjure up a menacing representation of traditional and modern styles while remaining to set themselves apart from what has come to be expected of Midwest black metal.

Tracklisting:

Terranaut

“Profound Inevitable Fate”

“Beneath The Water Lillies”

“Foretold Demise”

“Those Who Live On”

“Remnants”

“Futile Legacy”

Chaosophy

“Whores Of The Christ God”

“Serpents Of Thoughtless Light”

“Sitra Achra”

Terranaut’s “Beneath The Water Lillies”:

Chaosophy’s “Whores Of The Christ God”: