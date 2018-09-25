TERROR - 2-Part Video Trailer For Upcoming Total Retaliation Album Streaming

Terror will release their seventh full-length album, Total Retaliation, via Pure Noise Records this Friday, September 28th. Pre-order Total Retaliation here, and watch a 2-part album trailer below.

Known for their unrelenting, furious style of metal infused hardcore, LA’s homegrown Terror holds nothing back on Total Retaliation, which features Fit For An Autopsy’s Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, Body Count, Knocked Loose) in the producer's chair and is the band’s first new material since last year’s The Walls Will Fall EP. Clocking in at just under 30 minutes, Total Retaliation is a succinct yet intense message of resistance within a world that can inspire little else. It’s a helping hand for the disillusioned and a firm middle finger to the authorities that are tearing apart society as we know it. As the band’s seventh full length studio album it serves as yet another example of why Terror have not only endured, but remained at the top of their game for over 15 years.

“I really proud of this record. I’m happy that after 16 years we still have the urgency and aggression , and our youthful spirit is still kicking. Everything from the lyrics to the riffs to the overall energy on this album feels right. People that have heard the record keep telling me it’s the terror record they have been wanting for, and it’s our best in a while so I’m super exited for this thing to come out in late September and we have a great team releasing this. Pure Noise in the States, Nuclear Blast in Europe and Triple B working on the vinyl.” - Scott Vogel (vocals)

Tracklisting:

"This World Never Wanted Me"

"Mental Demolition"

"Get Off My Back"

"One More Enemy"

"Break The Lock"

"In Spite Of These Times"

"Total Retaliation"

"Post Armageddon Interlude"

"Spirit of Sacrifice"

"I Don’t Know You"

"Behind The Bars"

"Suffer The Edge Of The Lies"

"Resistant To The Changes"

Trailer Part 1:

Trailer Part 2:

"Spirit Of Sacrifice":

"Mental Demolition":

Terror will unleash Total Retaliation on fans across North America on their forthcoming tour, which will feature support from Harm’s Way, Backtrack, Year Of The Knife and Candy. Dates listed below. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

September

28 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage

29 - Berkeley, CA - Gilman Street

30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

October

1 - Tucson, AZ - House Of Bards

3 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

4 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridgela

5 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

6 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf

7 - Atlanta, GA - 529

8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

9 - Louisville, KY - Riot Skatepark

10 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

11 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

12 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

13 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge