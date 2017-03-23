TERROR Release “Kill ‘Em Off” Video; More Details Revealed For The Walls Will Fall EP

Terror has debuted a music video for their vicious new single, “Kill ‘Em Off”, from the band’s upcoming EP, The Walls Will Fall, out on April 28th via Pure Noise Records (digital, CD) and Triple B (vinyl). Watch the video below, and pre-order the EP here.

“It feels good to have some new music coming out. We thought this song would be right to release first, as the energy and vibe sums up this EP. Terror is always going to be Terror, and we're proud to be consistent and on point with our sound. But still we are always trying to push and make sure the urgency and reality is always in everything we do.” - Scott Vogel (vocals)

The Walls Will Fall will be Terror’s first record with their new label Pure Noise Records. The record follows their most recent full-length, 2015’s The 25th Hour, and features some of the most crushing tracks the band has ever recorded.

The hardcore veterans also recently announced a US headline tour with God’s Hate and Abuse Of Power that will start in May. Dates are listed below.

The Walls Will Fall tracklisting:

“Balance The Odds”

“Kill 'Em Off”

“The Walls Will Fall”

“No Love Lost”

“Step To You” (Madball Cover)

“Kill ‘Em Off” video:

Tour dates:

April

7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (United Blood Fest 2017)

May

10 - Boston, MA - The Hardcore Stadium

11 - Syracuse, NY - TBA

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

13 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Local 662

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

17 - Atlanta, GA - MJQ

18 - Louisville, KY - Spinelli’s Pizza

19 - Erie, PA - Basement Transitions

20 - Waterfront, NY - Dukes Grove

21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *BNB Bowl

(Photo - Alexander Malecki)