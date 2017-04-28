TERROR Release The Walls Will Fall EP; Full Stream Available
April 28, 2017, 34 minutes ago
Terror has has released their new EP, The Walls Will Fall, via Pure Noise Records (digital, CD) and Triple B (vinyl). Order the EP here, and find a full stream of the release below.
The Walls Will Fall is Terror’s first record with their new label Pure Noise Records. The record follows their most recent full-length, 2015’s The 25th Hour, and features some of the most crushing tracks the band has ever recorded.
The hardcore veterans also recently announced a US headline tour with God’s Hate and Abuse Of Power that will start in May. Dates are listed below.
The Walls Will Fall tracklisting:
“Balance The Odds”
“Kill 'Em Off”
“The Walls Will Fall”
“No Love Lost”
“Step To You” (Madball Cover)
EP stream:
“Kill ‘Em Off” video:
Tour dates:
May
10 - Boston, MA - The Hardcore Stadium
11 - Syracuse, NY - TBA
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
13 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Local 662
16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks
17 - Atlanta, GA - MJQ
18 - Louisville, KY - Spinelli’s Pizza
19 - Erie, PA - Basement Transitions
20 - Waterfront, NY - Dukes Grove
21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *BNB Bowl
(Photo - Alexander Malecki)