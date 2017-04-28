TERROR Release The Walls Will Fall EP; Full Stream Available

Terror has has released their new EP, The Walls Will Fall, via Pure Noise Records (digital, CD) and Triple B (vinyl). Order the EP here, and find a full stream of the release below.

The Walls Will Fall is Terror’s first record with their new label Pure Noise Records. The record follows their most recent full-length, 2015’s The 25th Hour, and features some of the most crushing tracks the band has ever recorded.

The hardcore veterans also recently announced a US headline tour with God’s Hate and Abuse Of Power that will start in May. Dates are listed below.

The Walls Will Fall tracklisting:

“Balance The Odds”

“Kill 'Em Off”

“The Walls Will Fall”

“No Love Lost”

“Step To You” (Madball Cover)

EP stream:

“Kill ‘Em Off” video:

Tour dates:

May

10 - Boston, MA - The Hardcore Stadium

11 - Syracuse, NY - TBA

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

13 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Local 662

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

17 - Atlanta, GA - MJQ

18 - Louisville, KY - Spinelli’s Pizza

19 - Erie, PA - Basement Transitions

20 - Waterfront, NY - Dukes Grove

21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *BNB Bowl

(Photo - Alexander Malecki)