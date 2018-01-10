TERROR To Release New Album In Mid-2018 Via Nuclear Blast

January 10, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal terror

TERROR To Release New Album In Mid-2018 Via Nuclear Blast

We are super excited to start a new chapter of Terror in Europe with Nuclear Blast," says the LA-based band in a new online message. "This is the label we wanted to work with for the future because of their strong presence and awesome roster.

"Can’t wait to put out a new album in the middle of 2018 with the label and work together on this next project."

Stay tuned for updates from the band.(Photo - Alexander Malecki)

Featured Audio

OVERKILL - "Mean Green Killing Machine" (Nuclear Blast)

OVERKILL - "Mean Green Killing Machine" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GOD Streaming II Album

GOD Streaming II Album

Latest Reviews