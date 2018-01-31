TERROR UNIVERSAL – Make Them Bleed Hits Billboard Charts

Last week, masked metal supergroup Terror Universal unleashed their brand new debut full-length album, entitled Make Them Bleed, via Minus Head Records. In its first week, Make Them Bleed debuted at #8 on the iTunes Metal chart, as well as #13 on the Billboard New Artist chart, #17 on the Billboard Hard Music chart, and #165 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart! In addition, the album landed at #3 on Metal Contraband's Most Added chart (#11 overall debut), in addition to #27 on the NACC Loud Rock chart.

Drummer Dave Chavarri, a.k.a. Massacre says, "We are beyond stoked and proud that Terror Universal's debut full length Make Them Bleed made it to the iTunes and Billboard charts this week. We are thankful to all the fans that helped us to make the release a success, and also very thankful to our label Minus Head Records, for the never ending support! See you all on the road throughout 2018!"

Beginning today, you can also watch a bass playthrough for the track "Dig You A Hole":

Order Make Them Bleed via Bandcamp, or via the band's PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic order incentives include: digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more!

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To Hell”

“Passage Of Pain”

“Dig You A Hole”

“Dead On Arrival”

“Through The Mirrors”

“Your Time Has Come”

“Make Them Bleed”

“Into Darkness”

“Spines”

“Piece By Piece”

"Dig You A Hole" video:

“Make Them Bleed”:

Terror Universal has just announced a special free album release show and pre-NAMM party to take place Wednesday, January 24th at the Whisky-A-Go-Go. Additional performers include Killset, Dopesick, and Never Your Zero, with more bands TBA. Doors will open at 7:00pm. Tickets are available here.

