TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed Pushed Back To 2018; TONY CAMPOS, JOHN MOYER Announced As Album Guests

Masked horror metal band Terror Universal - featuring current and former members of Ill Nino, Soulfly, Upon A Burning Body and Machine Head - recently announced their signing with Minus Head Records, as well as the completion of their debut full-length album, entitled Make Them Bleed. Originally announced as an October 2017 release, the album will now be released on January 19, 2018.

In addition, Terror Universal have announced the contribution of guest bassists John Moyer (Disturbed, Art of Anarchy, Adrenaline Mob) and Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Soulfly, Static-X) on Make Them Bleed. Campos appears on the track "Dead On Arrival", and Moyer appears on "Spines".

John Moyer says, "My thanks to Terror Universal for allowing me to play bass on their stellar song 'Spines'. Great song from a great band!"

Tony Campos adds, "Had a blast playing on the track 'Dead On Arrival'. Really cool tune. Heavy, grooving riffs. Great hook. Looking forward to what else Terror Universal does."

Massacre of Terror Universal comments, "I am beyond fucking excited to be releasing our debut full length Make Them Bleed to all you sick fucks! This album is full of metal crushing grooves!"

Terror is coming your way! More album details are set to be announced soon, but you can pre-order the album right now via Bandcamp, or via the band's brand new PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic pre-order incentives include: digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more!

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To Hell”

“Passage Of Pain”

“Dig You A Hole”

“Dead On Arrival”

“Through The Mirrors”

“Your Time Has Come”

“Make Them Bleed”

“Into Darkness”

“Spines”

“Piece By Piece”