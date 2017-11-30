TERROR UNIVERSAL Premieres Slasher Flick-Inspired Music Video For "Dig You A Hole"

Masked horror metal band Terror Universal - featuring current and former members of Ill Nino, Soulfly, Upon A Burning Body and Machine Head - recently announced the release of their upcoming debut full-length album, Make Them Bleed, out January 19th via minus HEAD Records.

Today, the band is giving fans a taste of the record via their new slasher flick-inspired music video for the nightmarish earworm, "Dig You A Hole", a Film/Facer production directed by Wacy Jahn. The video thoroughly showcases what Terror Universal is all about - fright-inducing, unforgettable heavy metal mosh-anthems.

"It's like a mini-thriller video," Massacre tells Billboard. "It's about a psychologist or someone who's manipulating his victims into doing the killing for him, about how he manipulates a person to do the dirty work - a serial killer type of vibe. And he gets (the victims) to dig their own hole. The whole thing is just really disturbed and pretty ugly and grotesque at times - which is exactly what we wanted. I really dig this first introduction to the band."

Read more of the interview at Billboard, and check out the "Dig You A Hole" video below.

Pre-order Make Them Bleed via Bandcamp, or via the band's brand new PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic pre-order incentives include: digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more!

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To Hell”

“Passage Of Pain”

“Dig You A Hole”

“Dead On Arrival”

“Through The Mirrors”

“Your Time Has Come”

“Make Them Bleed”

“Into Darkness”

“Spines”

“Piece By Piece”

"Dig You A Hole" video;

“Make Them Bleed”: