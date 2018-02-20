TERROR UNIVERSAL Premieres Slasher Flick-Inspired Music Video For "Through The Mirrors"

Masked metal supergroup Terror Universal recently unleashed their debut full-length album, entitled Make Them Bleed, via Minus Head Records. Today, the band is "thrilled" to reveal their brand new slasher flick-inspired video for the song "Through the Mirrors". The clip, directed by vocalist Plague for Film/Facer Productions, can be found below.

Order Make Them Bleed via Bandcamp, or through the band's PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic order incentives include: digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To Hell”
“Passage Of Pain”
“Dig You A Hole”
“Dead On Arrival”
“Through The Mirrors”
“Your Time Has Come”
“Make Them Bleed”
“Into Darkness”
“Spines”
“Piece By Piece”

"Through The Mirrors" video:

"Dig You A Hole" video:

“Make Them Bleed”:

