TERROR UNIVERSAL Premieres Slasher Flick-Inspired Music Video For "Through The Mirrors"
February 20, 2018, an hour ago
Masked metal supergroup Terror Universal recently unleashed their debut full-length album, entitled Make Them Bleed, via Minus Head Records. Today, the band is "thrilled" to reveal their brand new slasher flick-inspired video for the song "Through the Mirrors". The clip, directed by vocalist Plague for Film/Facer Productions, can be found below.
Order Make Them Bleed via Bandcamp, or through the band's PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic order incentives include: digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more.
Tracklisting:
“Welcome To Hell”
“Passage Of Pain”
“Dig You A Hole”
“Dead On Arrival”
“Through The Mirrors”
“Your Time Has Come”
“Make Them Bleed”
“Into Darkness”
“Spines”
“Piece By Piece”
"Through The Mirrors" video:
"Dig You A Hole" video:
“Make Them Bleed”: