TERROR UNIVERSAL Release "Welcome To Hell" Guitar Playthrough Video; Album Release Show Announced

Masked horror metal band Terror Universal - featuring current and former members of Ill Nino, Soulfly, Upon A Burning Body and Machine Head - will unleash their debut full-length album, Make Them Bleed, on January 19th via minus HEAD Records.

Today, the band has revealed an intense guitar playthrough video for the first single from the album, "Welcome To Hell". Take a look at Thrax performing the track below:

Pre-order Make Them Bleed via Bandcamp, or via the band's brand new PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic pre-order incentives include: digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more!

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To Hell”

“Passage Of Pain”

“Dig You A Hole”

“Dead On Arrival”

“Through The Mirrors”

“Your Time Has Come”

“Make Them Bleed”

“Into Darkness”

“Spines”

“Piece By Piece”

"Dig You A Hole" video;

“Make Them Bleed”:

Terror Universal has just announced a special free album release show and pre-NAMM party to take place Wednesday, January 24th at the Whisky-A-Go-Go. Additional performers include Killset, Dopesick, and Never Your Zero, with more bands TBA. Doors will open at 7:00pm. Tickets are available here.

