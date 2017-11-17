TERROR UNIVERSAL Streaming Aggressive New Anthem "Make Them Bleed"

Masked horror metal band Terror Universal - featuring current and former members of Ill Nino, Soulfly, Upon A Burning Body and Machine Head - recently announced the release of their upcoming debut full-length album, Make Them Bleed, out January 19th via minus HEAD Records. After months of anticipation, the band have revealed the album's title track - a powerful, mosh-pit-ready anthem that sonically pummels the listener from note one. Stream "Make Them Bleed" below.

Vocalist Plague says, "We hope everyone enjoys the title track from our new album, Make Them Bleed. We chose to release this track first because it really captures the totally dark, heavy vibe that makes up Terror Universal and the entire album. It's a great taste of what's to come on the rest of the record, and we think you'll really like this track and it'll become part of your daily soundtrack. We're stoked to roll out this record for everyone leading up to the release date - we're really proud of it. Enjoy."

Pre-order Make Them Bleed via Bandcamp, or via the band's brand new PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic pre-order incentives include: digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more!

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To Hell”

“Passage Of Pain”

“Dig You A Hole”

“Dead On Arrival”

“Through The Mirrors”

“Your Time Has Come”

“Make Them Bleed”

“Into Darkness”

“Spines”

“Piece By Piece”

“Make Them Bleed”: