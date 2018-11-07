TERROR Vocalist SCOTT VOGEL - "The Outside World Is So F@#ked Up Right Now, I Would Like To Try To Find The Beauty In Hardcore"; Video

In the new video below, Terror vocalist Scott Vogel discusses the current state of hardcore:

Terror released their seventh full-length album, Total Retaliation, via Pure Noise Records back in September. Order Total Retaliation here.

Tracklisting:

"This World Never Wanted Me"

"Mental Demolition"

"Get Off My Back"

"One More Enemy"

"Break The Lock"

"In Spite Of These Times"

"Total Retaliation"

"Post Armageddon Interlude"

"Spirit of Sacrifice"

"I Don’t Know You"

"Behind The Bars"

"Suffer The Edge Of The Lies"

"Resistant To The Changes"

