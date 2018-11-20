TERRORIZER Announce Caustic Attack European Headlining Tour 2019; SKELETAL REMAINS, DE PROFUNDIS To Support
November 20, 2018, an hour ago
American grindcore icons, Terrorizer, will kick off 2019 with a European live takeover. The journey will commence January 9th and run through January 27th. Support will be provided by Skeletal Remains and De Profundis. See confirmed dates below.
Dates:
January
9 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland
10 - U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland
11 - Club From Hell - Erfurt, Germany
12 - Barrak - Ostrava, Czech Republic
13 - Coloseum - Kosice, Slovakia
15 - Viper Room - Wien, Austria
16 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
17 - Sunset - Martigny, Switzerland
18 - Revolver - San Dona, Italy
19 - Legend - Milan, Italy
20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
22 - Backstage - Paris, France
23 - Fluor - Amersfoort, Netherlands
24 - Turock - Essen, Germany
25 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands
26 - Poppodium Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands
27 - Bastard - Osnabruck, Germany
Terrorizer will be touring in support of their Caustic Attack full-length, released worldwide last month via The End Records. The band's first studio offering in six years was produced by Jason Suecof (Deicide, All That Remains, Kataklysm, Battlecross) at Audiohammer Studios in Sanford, Florida and features the apocalyptic cover art of Timbul Cahyono (Rotting Corpse, Pyrexia).
Tracklisting:
"Turbulence"
"Invasion"
"Conflict And Despair"
"Devastate"
"Crisis"
"Infiltration"
"The Downtrodden"
"Trench Of Corruption"
"Sharp Knives"
"Failed Assassin"
"Caustic Attack"
"Poison Gas Tsunami"
"Terror Cycles"
"Wasteland"
Album stream:
Terrorizer lineup:
Pete Sandoval - drums
Lee Harrison - guitars
Sam Molina - bass/vocals