TERRORIZER Announce Caustic Attack European Headlining Tour 2019; SKELETAL REMAINS, DE PROFUNDIS To Support

American grindcore icons, Terrorizer, will kick off 2019 with a European live takeover. The journey will commence January 9th and run through January 27th. Support will be provided by Skeletal Remains and De Profundis. See confirmed dates below.

Dates:

January

9 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

10 - U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

11 - Club From Hell - Erfurt, Germany

12 - Barrak - Ostrava, Czech Republic

13 - Coloseum - Kosice, Slovakia

15 - Viper Room - Wien, Austria

16 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

17 - Sunset - Martigny, Switzerland

18 - Revolver - San Dona, Italy

19 - Legend - Milan, Italy

20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

22 - Backstage - Paris, France

23 - Fluor - Amersfoort, Netherlands

24 - Turock - Essen, Germany

25 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands

26 - Poppodium Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands

27 - Bastard - Osnabruck, Germany

Terrorizer will be touring in support of their Caustic Attack full-length, released worldwide last month via The End Records. The band's first studio offering in six years was produced by Jason Suecof (Deicide, All That Remains, Kataklysm, Battlecross) at Audiohammer Studios in Sanford, Florida and features the apocalyptic cover art of Timbul Cahyono (Rotting Corpse, Pyrexia).

Tracklisting:

"Turbulence"

"Invasion"

"Conflict And Despair"

"Devastate"

"Crisis"

"Infiltration"

"The Downtrodden"

"Trench Of Corruption"

"Sharp Knives"

"Failed Assassin"

"Caustic Attack"

"Poison Gas Tsunami"

"Terror Cycles"

"Wasteland"

Album stream:

Terrorizer lineup:

Pete Sandoval - drums

Lee Harrison - guitars

Sam Molina - bass/vocals