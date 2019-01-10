TERRORIZER Kick Off Caustic Attack European Headlining Tour; Drum-Cam Footage Posted
American grindcore icons, Terrorizer, kick off their European live takeover today in Poznan, Poland. The trek runs through January 27th in Osnabruck, Germany and features support from Skeletal Remains and De Profundis. See confirmed dates below.
Watch new drum-cam footage of Pete 'Commando' Sandoval performing "Conflict And Despair", below:
Tour dates:
January
10 - U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland
11 - Club From Hell - Erfurt, Germany
12 - Barrak - Ostrava, Czech Republic
13 - Coloseum - Kosice, Slovakia
15 - Viper Room - Wien, Austria
16 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
17 - Sunset - Martigny, Switzerland
18 - Revolver - San Dona, Italy
19 - Legend - Milan, Italy
20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
22 - Backstage - Paris, France
23 - Fluor - Amersfoort, Netherlands
24 - Turock - Essen, Germany
25 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands
26 - Poppodium Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands
27 - Bastard - Osnabruck, Germany
Terrorizer are touring in support of their Caustic Attack full-length, out worldwide via The End Records. The band's first studio offering in six years was produced by Jason Suecof (Deicide, All That Remains, Kataklysm, Battlecross) at Audiohammer Studios in Sanford, Florida and features the apocalyptic cover art of Timbul Cahyono (Rotting Corpse, Pyrexia).
Tracklisting:
"Turbulence"
"Invasion"
"Conflict And Despair"
"Devastate"
"Crisis"
"Infiltration"
"The Downtrodden"
"Trench Of Corruption"
"Sharp Knives"
"Failed Assassin"
"Caustic Attack"
"Poison Gas Tsunami"
"Terror Cycles"
"Wasteland"
Album stream:
Terrorizer lineup:
Pete Sandoval - drums
Lee Harrison - guitars
Sam Molina - bass/vocals