TERRORIZER Kick Off Caustic Attack European Headlining Tour; Drum-Cam Footage Posted

American grindcore icons, Terrorizer, kick off their European live takeover today in Poznan, Poland. The trek runs through January 27th in Osnabruck, Germany and features support from Skeletal Remains and De Profundis. See confirmed dates below.

Watch new drum-cam footage of Pete 'Commando' Sandoval performing "Conflict And Despair", below:

Tour dates:

January

10 - U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

11 - Club From Hell - Erfurt, Germany

12 - Barrak - Ostrava, Czech Republic

13 - Coloseum - Kosice, Slovakia

15 - Viper Room - Wien, Austria

16 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

17 - Sunset - Martigny, Switzerland

18 - Revolver - San Dona, Italy

19 - Legend - Milan, Italy

20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

22 - Backstage - Paris, France

23 - Fluor - Amersfoort, Netherlands

24 - Turock - Essen, Germany

25 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands

26 - Poppodium Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands

27 - Bastard - Osnabruck, Germany

Terrorizer are touring in support of their Caustic Attack full-length, out worldwide via The End Records. The band's first studio offering in six years was produced by Jason Suecof (Deicide, All That Remains, Kataklysm, Battlecross) at Audiohammer Studios in Sanford, Florida and features the apocalyptic cover art of Timbul Cahyono (Rotting Corpse, Pyrexia).

Tracklisting:

"Turbulence"

"Invasion"

"Conflict And Despair"

"Devastate"

"Crisis"

"Infiltration"

"The Downtrodden"

"Trench Of Corruption"

"Sharp Knives"

"Failed Assassin"

"Caustic Attack"

"Poison Gas Tsunami"

"Terror Cycles"

"Wasteland"

Album stream:

Terrorizer lineup:

Pete Sandoval - drums

Lee Harrison - guitars

Sam Molina - bass/vocals