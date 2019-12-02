TERRORVISION Unveil Festive Video For "Our Christmas Song"

Terrorvision are ready to rock this Christmas with "Our Christmas Song", their first new material since 2011.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their biggest album, How To Make Friends And Influence People, during a sold-out tour in May 2019, the band finally decided to make good on a long-standing ambition to write a Christmas single – a proper, glorious foot stomping, arms around each other Wizzard / Slade inspired Christmas single!

“'Our Christmas Song' is that festive present to the fans, and anyone else with a love of the heady days of pop music, when the Christmas No.1 mattered and the main event on Christmas Day was settling down to watch Top Of The Pops with the last few segments of your chocolate orange, washed down with a cheeky swig of your Gran’s Snowball,” exclaim the band.

Stream and/or purchase "Our Christmas Song" at this location.