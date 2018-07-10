TERRY ILOUS On Being "Released" From GREAT WHITE - "I Was Taken By Surprise"

"As of Monday, July 9th I was informed through an email and the internet that I was no longer with the band Great White," says vocalist Terry Ilous. "After having just played a round of back to back shows this week, needless to say, I was taken by surprise. I would, first of all, like to personally thank each and every one of the fans for their continued support over the last 8 1/2 years. It has meant a great deal to me to meet and get to know so many amazing people while on the road."

"Taking over the lead for such an iconic band as Great White was no easy task. I did my best to never disappoint the fans and to respect and protect the legacy that Mark, Michael, Audie, and Jack had established so many years ago. Throughout these 8 1/2 years, I have proudly invested all of my energy and focus into the GW brand. And while I am disheartened at the abrupt end to this year's tour; I will now put my focus into my solo works and other endeavors. While I have no official statement on future touring at this time, I will say that there will be some surprises in store for fans. Stay tuned to all my social media pages, announcements to come."

Terry later provided the following update: "Hello everyone thanks for the support, I'm very touched and yes, I'm disheartened but do not wish to start anything bad between the GW camp and myself. It was a great opportunity and I thank Mark, Audie, Michael, and Scotty for believing in me. Great White [Band] Trust me I'm not a doormat, I just don't want drama."

To follow Terry's solo career, visit TerryIlous.com.