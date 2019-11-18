TESLA - 2020 United States Tour Dates Announced

Tesla has announced a limited run of new concerts for 2020. Tickets and special VIP band Meet & Greet packages go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10am local time at this location. Confirmed shows are as listed:

February

14 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

17 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center For The Performing Arts

25 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

26 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

April

17 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

24 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

25 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

Drift away into "California Summer Song" from Tesla's new album, Shock.