TESLA - 2020 United States Tour Dates Announced
November 18, 2019, an hour ago
Tesla has announced a limited run of new concerts for 2020. Tickets and special VIP band Meet & Greet packages go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10am local time at this location. Confirmed shows are as listed:
February
14 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
17 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
25 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland
26 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
April
17 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
24 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino
25 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino
Drift away into "California Summer Song" from Tesla's new album, Shock.