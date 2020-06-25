TESLA Bassist BRIAN WHEAT Produced, Co-Wrote New Song From BAD MARRIAGE

"Check out this song I produced and co-wrote with my bro’s from Boston... Bad Marriage," urges Tesla bassist Brian Wheat. "Recorded at J Street Recorders - Sacramento, California."

Boston's Bad Marriage comes out of the gate swinging their hard rock hammer with both fists, laying down their blistering boogie with heavily swung rhythms. Their repertoire digs deep with influences including AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith. Indulging their collective thirst for tone and overdriven guitars, Bad Marriage pack their material with British blues-infused hard rock riffs and gutsy, soaring melodies. Together with frontman and resident wordsmith Jonny P and his over-the-top, self aggrandizing lyrics, they've crafted a collection of egotistical hip-shakers including "Nay-Sayin' Blues" and "Gateway Drug".

