TESLA Bassist BRIAN WHEAT To Publish Autobiography In November

Post Hill Press has set November 24, 2020 as the release date for Son Of A Milkman: My Crazy Life With Tesla.

The 304 page hardcover book sees Tesla bass player Brian Wheat lift the lid on living the rock ’n’ roll life while struggling with anxiety, depression, and other issues seldom discussed by musicians.

Brian Wheat is far from your typical rock star. As bassist for the multi-platinum band, Tesla, he’s enjoyed the spoils of success and lived the sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll lifestyle to the hilt. But it came at a cost, one that took years to repair.

In this deeply honest and utterly revealing memoir, Wheat sheds light on the many challenges he faces, including bulimia, weight issues, and the crippling anxiety and depression caused by his conditions. Just like the songs his legendary band made, this is no-nonsense, blue-collar storytelling at its best. While revealing the vulnerable human behind the bass guitar, this autobiography also offers tremendous stories of life on the road, and collaborations and encounters with legendary figures like his pals in Def Leppard, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, and Paul McCartney. Son Of A Milkman will entertain, surprise, and inspire longtime fans of this enduring band.

Son Of A Milkman features a foreword by Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott, and was co-written with award-winning journalist and author Chris Epting, whose titles include Adrenalized (co-written with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen) and Change Of Seasons (co-written with John Oates).

Pre-orders can be placed now through Barnes & Noble.