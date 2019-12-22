TESLA - Frank Hannon’s 40 Year Reunion With THE SOUTH SIDE BAND

In the 30-plus minute Far Out! podcast below, Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon is joined by his former bandmates in The South Side Band for the first time in 40 years.

“Join Frank as he steps into the Far Out! time machine and travels back 40 years! Before Tesla, before City Kidd and even before Earthshaker there was...The South Side Band! Bandmates and childhood friends John Barry and Mike Feusi stopped by the Far Out! studio to re-live playing their first gig at the moose lodge, hearing Van Halen for the first time, ditching school and jumping a bus to the record store, tricking out bikes while surviving and overcoming the challenges of growing up in the mean streets of South Sac. This episode gets pretty emotional for all the guys as they reconnect and share some hilarious, no-holds-barred, NON PC stories!

(Photo by James Garvin)