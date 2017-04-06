TESLA Frontman JEFF KEITH - "We're Just About Done Wrapping Up A New Record With PHIL COLLEN"

In a new interview with Mass Live, Tesla frontman Jeff Keith talked about the band's upcoming tour with Def Leppard and Poison and commented on performing live and recording in the age of technology. Following is an excerpt.

Keith: "As far as our old motto of 'no machines,' we still don't play with backing tracks like a lot of other bands do. Everything you hear from us, whether it's good or bad, is us. We recorded the Mechanical Resonance Live album while on tour with Styx and REO Speedwagon and it has that single that Phil Collen from Def Leppard wrote, 'Save That Goodness', and we're just about done wrapping up a new record with Phil Collen. He's a great guy, we really love working with him and it's getting mixed as we speak."

Go to this location for the complete story.

Tour dates:

April

8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center

24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **

27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***

May

2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena

16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

• Def Leppard only

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

*** Def Leppard festival dates