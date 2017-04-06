TESLA Frontman JEFF KEITH - "We're Just About Done Wrapping Up A New Record With PHIL COLLEN"
April 6, 2017, an hour ago
In a new interview with Mass Live, Tesla frontman Jeff Keith talked about the band's upcoming tour with Def Leppard and Poison and commented on performing live and recording in the age of technology. Following is an excerpt.
Keith: "As far as our old motto of 'no machines,' we still don't play with backing tracks like a lot of other bands do. Everything you hear from us, whether it's good or bad, is us. We recorded the Mechanical Resonance Live album while on tour with Styx and REO Speedwagon and it has that single that Phil Collen from Def Leppard wrote, 'Save That Goodness', and we're just about done wrapping up a new record with Phil Collen. He's a great guy, we really love working with him and it's getting mixed as we speak."
Tour dates:
April
8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *
12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center
24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **
27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***
30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***
May
2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***
24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***
27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***
29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
June
2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *
3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *
6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *
7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph
10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena
16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre
21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **
22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center
• Def Leppard only
** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla
*** Def Leppard festival dates