TESLA Guitarist DAVE RUDE's Limited Edition Signature Flying V Guitar Available Now; Video

The Limited Edition Dave Rude Flying V Outfit was designed by Tesla’s legendary guitarist and features a classic Flying V in an Alpine White gloss finish with a red pearloid pickguard, ProBucker™ humbuckers with coil-splitting, Grover Rotomatic™ machine heads, a GraphTech™ nut, an EpiLite™ Case, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Since 2006, Dave Rude’s fiery solos, impeccable rhythm, and charismatic stage presence have inspired Tesla and two generations of loyal fans worldwide. A longtime devotee of Epiphone, Rude originally asked the Nashville R&D team to design a one-off custom Flying V based on his favorite concert t-shirt, which led to the creation of his new Signature model.



“The first time I opened the case, I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was,” said Rude about his new Signature Flying V. “The sound, the look, the feel - it’s a dream come true. I had always read about how my favorite went back and forth when designing their signature guitars. I thought this would take a long time. But Epiphone made it perfect right out of the box. Thank you!”

