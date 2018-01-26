TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON Covers THE CHURCH Classic "Under The Milky Way"; Lyric Video Streaming

Frank Hannon has released a lyric video for his cover of The Church hit "Under The Milky Way", featured on his new album, From One Place… To Another, a series of albums comprised of cover songs from the Tesla guitarist, out now. Order the album here, and watch the new video below.

From One Place… To Another Vol. 1 is the first of three albums to be released in 2018 and features special guest appearances by Paul Jackson (Blackberry Smoke), Duane Betts (son of Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band), Matthew and Gunnar Nelson (sons of Ricky Nelson), Roger Fisher (original Heart guitarist) and many others.

"I recorded the majority of the songs while on tour with Tesla in dressing rooms, hotels, buses and even bathrooms using a handheld recorder," states Hannon. "I also went to friends' houses to capture performances and traded files over the internet, bringing home the digital files to mix and embellish in my studio."

Tracklisting:

“Blue Sky” feat. Duane Betts (Dickey Betts / Allman Brothers Band)

"Call Me The Breeze" feat. Paul Jackson of Blackberry Smoke (JJ Cale, made famous by Lynyrd Skynyrd)

"Under The Milky Way" feat. Duane Betts (The Church)

"Jim Dandy To the Rescue" feat. Tommy Curiale & Alyson Kimball of Johnny Winters Band

(Lincoln Chase, made famous by Laverne Baker & Black Oak Arkansas)

"You're My Best Friend" (John Deacon made famous by Queen)

"Garden Party" feat. Matthew & Gunnar Nelson (Rick Nelson)

"SunRise" in Texas (Blackberry Smoke, Michael Tolcher)

“I Hear Ya Knockin’" (Dave Bartholomew)

"Joy To The World" feat. Ron Keel (Hoyt Axton)

"Four Letter Word" (Lukas Nelson)

"Under The Milky Way" lyric video:

“Blue Sky”: