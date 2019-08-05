TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON Issues New Solo Song "Cowboy Blues"

"Some of you may know about my love for horses,' begins Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. "Well, I have just released a fun new song titled 'Cowboy Blues' that is written about the very challenging sport of 'Cutting', and it is inspired by my good friend NCHA hall of fame trainer Bill Riddle."

"Mr. Bill and I worked on it together at a motel in Grey Bull Wyoming after one of his cutting clinics, and he's been trying to teach me to stop a horse now for years! Lol. The song is dedicated to all the horse trainers, non-pros, and amateur cutters who work so hard, live for, and chase the best two and a half minutes of their life!"

"Cowboy Blues" is available for download on Amazon, Spotify and iTunes.