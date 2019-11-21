TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON Issues New Solo Song "South Side"

Crank up Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon’s latest solo single “South Side” which is not only a tribute to his hometown hood of South Sacramento, California, but also a homage to the very first band of musicians that Frank played and learned music with as a 12 year old kid in the '70s.

The first verse of 'South Side" mentions "Me and Bobby hanging out in the park.. drinking beers and playing guitars!" This is about the late Bobby Reed (R.I.P) who was Frank's best friend in 7th grade and who taught him how to play his first guitar leads. It also helped that Bobby was feared by the neighborhood thugs as he protected Frank when they hung out in the park.

The second verse talks of jamming in the garage with 11 year old Johnny and playing their very first gig at the Moose Lodge which had included Frank’s cousin Mike playing bass guitar. The young band didn’t even have a name yet, but the guys were sometimes called The Cruisin’ Cousins. Recently reunited with John Barry after 40 years... the song has become a trip down memory lane.

In addition to singing vocals and playing guitars on "South Side", Frank Hannon also produced the track. Drums were played by Kelly Smith.

"South Side" is currently available for download and stream across your favorite music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

Catch Frank Hannon's solo show live at Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, California on January 24, 2020.