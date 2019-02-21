TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON Visits Gibson Guitars Nashville; Video

"To celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Love Song', Gibson Guitars made this gorgeous custom "Dove" acoustic, which is identical to the original "Dove" used on the song," says Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. "It was an honor to go to Gibson USA factory and jam "Love Song" with Cesar Gueikian personally - thank you for this wonderful gift! Gibson is back better than ever!"

Tesla is set to release their eighth studio album, Shock, on March 8th via UMe. The album track, "Taste Like", is available for streaming below.

Produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), Shock is Tesla's eighth studio album. "Tesla had a blast recording Shock with Phil Collen," says the group. "The band were on point and the songs evolved with all of us having creative input. “Taste Like” is a driving rock song that made Dave’s fingers bleed during the recording process!”

Pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Shock":

Trailer:

Don’t miss Tesla on tour. Find all dates here.