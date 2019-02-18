TESLA - Pennsylvania Shock Tour Video

"We're going to be uploading a bunch of new videos from our current Shock tour," says Tesla. "Here's the first one for ya, from Jim Thorpe, PA."

Tesla is set to release their eighth studio album, Shock, on March 8th via UMe. The album track, "Taste Like", is available for streaming below.

Produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), Shock is Tesla's eighth studio album. "Tesla had a blast recording Shock with Phil Collen," says the group. "The band were on point and the songs evolved with all of us having creative input. “Taste Like” is a driving rock song that made (guitarist) Dave Rude’s fingers bleed during the recording process!”

Pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Shock":

Trailer:

Don’t miss Tesla on tour. Find all dates here.