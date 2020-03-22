TESLA Postpone Spring Headline Tour

"We are regretfully postponing our Spring 2020 headline U.S. tour originally scheduled from April 10 – May 1," says Tesla. "The tour is being rescheduled for Fall 2020 and the new schedule will be announced as soon as possible."

"Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority. All ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their original tickets as these will be honored for the new date, which we hope to announce very soon at TeslaTheBand.com."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to see all of you at the rescheduled date. Stay safe everyone and let's get through this together."

Tesla's postponed concert dates are as listed:

April

10 - Toppenish, WA - Legends Casino Hotel

11 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

14 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

17 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

21 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

24 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

25 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

May

1 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

On a brighter note, Tesla will release a new live album, Five Man London Jam, worldwide on March 27 via UMe. The album is a live performance of some the most iconic songs from their catalog.

The band have released the video below, featuring their performance of The Beatles' classic, "We Can Work It Out", featured on the new release.

Five Man London Jam was recorded and filmed in 4K high-definition as an homage to their critically acclaimed and highly influential Top 20 platinum album Five Man Acoustical Jam. Five Man London Jam will be available in multiple formats including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digitally.

The electrifying lead single “What You Give" (Live), is available for immediate download with album pre-order, click here to listen, and watch an official video below.

The recording of this live album took place when Tesla visited the famed iconic recording studio Abbey Road Studios for a one-night musical event capturing the band performing songs from their legendary arsenal including “Love Song” and “What You Give” along with their classic covers of “Signs” and “We Can Work It Out.” Additionally, the band performed live for the first-time-ever their new song “California Summer Song” from their latest album Shock including “Tied To The Tracks” and “Forever Loving You”.

Pre-order Five Man London Jam at this location. For merchandise and bundle packages, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Cumin' Atcha Live" / "Truckin'"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"We Can Work It Out"

"Signs"

"What You Give"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"Miles Away"

"Paradise"

"Call It What You Want"

"Stir It Up"

"Into The Now"

"Love Song"

"Signs" (Live At Abbey Road Studios) video:

"What You Give" (Live At Abbey Road Studios) video:

The Blu-Ray includes a bonus interview with the band, reflecting on the 30th anniversary of Five Man Acoustical Jam, and performing for the first time at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

One of the world’s most celebrated and enduring rock bands with a diehard, loyal fanbase, Tesla has enjoyed international chart, radio, and tour success for nearly 35 years, with multi-platinum albums and global album sales topping 15 million.