TESLA Premiers New Track "California Summer Song"; Audio

February 28, 2019, 40 minutes ago

news hard rock tesla

TESLA Premiers New Track "California Summer Song"; Audio

American rockers, Tesla, are streaming the new track, "California Summer Song", featured on their upcoming eighth studio album, Shock, out on March 8th via UMe.

“A song is a soundtrack of your life. A song can take you back in time. Like the song of your summer, and it's feelin’ good. Like a very first kiss.” - Frank Hannon

Shock, produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), is available for pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"
"Taste Like"
"We Can Rule The World"
"Shock"
"Love Is A Fire"
"California Summer Song"
"Forever Loving You"
"The Mission"
"Tied To The Tracks"
"Afterlife"
"I Want Everything"
"Comfort Zone"

"Taste Like":

"Shock":

Trailer:

Don’t miss Tesla on tour. Find all dates here.



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HAMMERDRONE Premieres "An Ever Increasing Wave"

HAMMERDRONE Premieres "An Ever Increasing Wave"

Latest Reviews