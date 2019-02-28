TESLA Premiers New Track "California Summer Song"; Audio

American rockers, Tesla, are streaming the new track, "California Summer Song", featured on their upcoming eighth studio album, Shock, out on March 8th via UMe.

“A song is a soundtrack of your life. A song can take you back in time. Like the song of your summer, and it's feelin’ good. Like a very first kiss.” - Frank Hannon

Shock, produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), is available for pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Taste Like":

"Shock":

Trailer:

Don’t miss Tesla on tour. Find all dates here.