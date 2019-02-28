TESLA Premiers New Track "California Summer Song"; Audio
February 28, 2019, 40 minutes ago
American rockers, Tesla, are streaming the new track, "California Summer Song", featured on their upcoming eighth studio album, Shock, out on March 8th via UMe.
“A song is a soundtrack of your life. A song can take you back in time. Like the song of your summer, and it's feelin’ good. Like a very first kiss.” - Frank Hannon
Shock, produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), is available for pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.
Tracklisting:
"You Won’t Take Me Alive"
"Taste Like"
"We Can Rule The World"
"Shock"
"Love Is A Fire"
"California Summer Song"
"Forever Loving You"
"The Mission"
"Tied To The Tracks"
"Afterlife"
"I Want Everything"
"Comfort Zone"
"Taste Like":
"Shock":
Trailer:
Don’t miss Tesla on tour. Find all dates here.