TESLA Premiers "Shock" Music Video

American rockers, Tesla, have released a video for the title track of their recently released eighth studio album, Shock, available via via UMe. Watch the clip below.

Shock, produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), and can be ordered now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Shock" video:

"California Summer Song":

"Taste Like":

Trailer:

