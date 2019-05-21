TESLA Release "Taste Like" Music Video

American rockers, Tesla, have released a video for "Taste Like", a track from their eighth studio album, Shock, available via via UMe. Watch the clip below.

Shock, produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), and can be ordered now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Taste Like" video:

"Shock" video:

Tesla live dates:

June

14 - Download Festival - Donington UK

16 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London UK

19 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

20 - Rock The Ring Festival - Hinwil, Switzerland

22 - Azkena Festival - Vitoria, Spain

23 - Hellfest Festival - Clisson, France