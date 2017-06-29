TESLA - Summer Headline Tour Dates Announced
June 29, 2017, an hour ago
Fresh off the road from a successful North American Tour opening for Def Leppard and Poison, Tesla are set to embark on their own headlining journey across The United States, confirmed shows are as listed:
July
19 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
21 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
22 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
27 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
28 - Mankato, MN - Verizon Center
29 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater
August
1 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater
3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theater
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
5 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
8 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre
9 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace
11 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
"Saddle up and get ready to rock," says Tesla. "We look forward to seeing our fans this summer on our upcoming headline run! More dates will be added later this year." Get your tickets and VIP packages now at this location. Listen to a special Spotify tour setlist sampler here.