TESLA - Summer Headline Tour Dates Announced

Fresh off the road from a successful North American Tour opening for Def Leppard and Poison, Tesla are set to embark on their own headlining journey across The United States, confirmed shows are as listed:

July

19 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

21 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

22 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

27 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

28 - Mankato, MN - Verizon Center

29 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

August

1 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater

3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theater

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

8 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

9 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace

11 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

"Saddle up and get ready to rock," says Tesla. "We look forward to seeing our fans this summer on our upcoming headline run! More dates will be added later this year." Get your tickets and VIP packages now at this location. Listen to a special Spotify tour setlist sampler here.