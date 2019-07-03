TESLA To Release New Acoustic Recording Of Five Man Acoustical Jam In Celebration Of Album's 30th Anniversary

Tesla are to release a brand new acoustic recording in celebration of 30 years of their landmark album, Five Man Acoustical Jam. Expected in 2020, drummer Troy Luccketta made the revelation while talking to eonmusic at this year's Download Festival in Donington Park, UK.

Released in July 1990, Tesla's stripped down Five Man Acoustical Jam was an instant success that coincided with the rise of MTV's unplugged format. The set has since gone platinum in the US.

Speaking to eonmusic, Troy revealed that the set helped popularize the stripped back, acoustic approach. "I do know that we had a big hand in the awareness of what happened", said Troy; "because it was such a big record for us, and such a great time."

It was then that the drummer revealed plans to celebrate 30 years of the album, with a brand new set; "We just were in Abbey Road [studios in London] a couple of days ago, and that was nice because it’s the 30th anniversary for that record next year, so we just went live acoustically, completely live."

Confirming the brand new release, he concluded; "So there’ll be a new, full record and DVD, I think of that. It’s all documented."

