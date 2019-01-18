TESLA To Release PHIL COLLEN-Produced Shock Album In March; Title Track And Video Trailer Streaming

American rock band, Tesla, is set to release their eighth studio album, Shock, on March 8th. The album's title track, as well as video trailer for the upcoming release, can be found below. Pre-order now on CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats, as well as other unique merchandise bundles, here.

Produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), Shock is Tesla's eighth studio album and features the electrifying first single, “Shock”, which is available now for streaming and immediate download.

Tracklisting:

"You Won’t Take Me Alive"

"Taste Like"

"We Can Rule The World"

"Shock"

"Love Is A Fire"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"The Mission"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"Afterlife"

"I Want Everything"

"Comfort Zone"

"Shock":

Trailer:

Don’t miss Tesla on tour, kicking off February 1st. The band will also be supporting Def Leppard on their Canadian Summer Tour, kicking off in Halifax, Nova Scotia on July 12th.

Find all dates here.

(Photo - teslatheband.com)