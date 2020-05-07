TESLA Vocalist JEFF KEITH - "To Say That I Always Dreamed Of Growing Up And Being A Singer In A Rock Band, Far From It"

In a new interview with Antihero, Tesla singer Jeff Keith discusses a number of topics, including whether or not singing was something that he always wanted to do, and jobs he had before he became a singer.

Says Jeff: "No. It’s funny, I grew up in this little small town in northern California, still population 900. Just got stop signs, no traffic lights. I moved to Oklahoma for six years, graduated high school, went back to Georgetown, California, which as I said is Northern California in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. So we didn’t have any record stores, no movie theatre, nothing like that. Magazine stores where you see your favorite rock band. We were just a small town where we just passed around, to be honest with you I can date myself, the 8-track tapes, just passing them around. And enjoy jamming to the 8-track tapes. And me and my brother and a couple of friends got a living room band. We didn’t have a garage to play in the small town of Georgetown. Next thing you know, I entered this contest singing the Sammy Hagar song,” Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy, “and won the contest.

"And next thing you know, a couple of girls I knew from the small town I was from said, “Hey, we know this band City Kidd,” which Brian and Frank had been the co-founders of that band. And I got an audition with him. And next thing you know, as I always say like from the Finding Nemo movie, “I caught the drift dude.” So, my first concert, I was 19 years old, Day on the Green number three with Aerosmith headlining, Foreigner, Pat Travers, ACDC. They’d been out for four years, but we never heard anything about them and just loved it. Bon Scott’s one of my biggest inspirations as well as Steven Tyler and then Van Halen opened the show because it was in 1978 and it was at the Oakland Coliseum. This huge show of like 55,000 people. So, I’m a late bloomer. So I never grew up. I was driving a truck until I got the audition for the band. So to say that I always dreamed of growing up and being a singer in a rock band, far from it.

"But that’s what ended up happening. And I’m very fortunate and I’m very grateful to be in the band Tesla, and we’ve been out there for 30 some odd years and are still going at it. As soon as we get the green light, we’ll be going right back at it. And for now, we’ve got the Five Man London Jam that we recorded at Abbey Road studios and at least it’s something for our fans to listen to and hopefully love as much as we loved making it and to be there within the four walls. Where the Beatles made so many great records and a lot of other bands and it’s the best place in the world that we could have the opportunity to do the Five Man London Jam, which is a 30 year anniversary of a celebration of the Five Man Acoustical Jam that we did when we were on tour with Mötley Crüe."

March 27 saw the release of Tesla's new live set, Five Man London Jam, recorded and filmed in 4K high-definition as an homage to their critically acclaimed and highly influential Top 20 platinum album Five Man Acoustical Jam.

The recording of this live album took place when Tesla visited the famed iconic recording studio Abbey Road Studios for a one-night musical event capturing the band performing songs from their legendary arsenal including “Love Song” and “What You Give” along with their classic covers of “Signs” and “We Can Work It Out.” Additionally, the band performed live for the first-time-ever their new song “California Summer Song” from their latest album Shock including “Tied To The Tracks” and “Forever Loving You”.

Tracklisting:

"Cumin' Atcha Live" / "Truckin'"

"Tied To The Tracks"

"We Can Work It Out"

"Signs"

"What You Give"

"California Summer Song"

"Forever Loving You"

"Miles Away"

"Paradise"

"Call It What You Want"

"Stir It Up"

"Into The Now"

"Love Song"

The Blu-Ray includes a bonus interview with the band, reflecting on the 30th anniversary of Five Man Acoustical Jam, and performing for the first time at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.