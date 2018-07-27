TESSERACT's JAMES MONTEITH Recalls His First Concert Ever - "It Looked Like Carnage"

TesseracT guitarist James Monteith recently guested on an episode of First Concert Ever, hosted by Digital Tour Bus. In the video below, Monteith reveals that he experienced his first show in 1995 in London, England. Watch the clip to learn which band he saw live that night; unhelpful hint: "It was the first time I've ever seen a moshpit."

TesseracT released their new studio album Sonder in April via Kscope. Sonder adds significant firepower to the band's arsenal, blending the harsh abrasiveness of One (2011) and progressive ethereal elements of Altered State (2013) with the accessibility of Polaris (2015). Sonder is streamlined, honest, and direct, with all the trademark TesseracT dreamy atmospherics and bending grooves. Sonder was recorded in the UK at 4D Sounds, Celestial Sounds and Project Studios, and engineered by the band and Aiden O'Brien, with mastering by Acle Kahney and cover artwork designed by Amos Williams.

For audiophiles, TesseracT have produced a binaural version which will be available exclusively as part of the 2-CD version. This version is a 360-listening experience designed by Klang: Fabrik for headphones listening.

Bassist Amos Williams explains, "The concept is to push past the restrictions of a stereo headphone mix and create an accurate '3D' space in which positioning outside of the normal Left Right axis can occur. This is something that every artist that uses in ear monitors on stage wishes to recreate; the real and accurate positioning of instruments. We immediately felt that this technology could be applicable to us in the studio. TesseracT loves to bring what it does in the studio to the stage, but this time it's experimenting with bringing a live element to the studio."

Sonder tracklisting:

"Luminary"

"King"

"Orbital"

"Juno"

"Beneath My Skin"

"Mirror Image"

"Smile"

"The Arrow"

"King" video:

"Luminary":