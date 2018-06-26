TESTAMENT And CARNIFEX To Perform During Comic-Con 2018

Thrash metal legends Testament and California death metal merchants Carnifex will be taking the stage at the San Diego House of Blues on Thursday, July 19th for an evening of unrepentant heaviness. All attendees will receive an event exclusive pin from Court Of The Dead. Tickets are available now at this location.

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy commented: "I look forward to performing during Comic-Con this year. These fans who attend Comic-Con are totally committed fans who go as far as to dress up as their favorite Comic Hero. I don’t know what I would do if my fans all showed up as Chuck Billy. Scary."

Adds Carnifex frontman Scott Lewis: "Comic-Con has always been a huge part of San Diego, our hometown, to be asked to perform with Testament is not only an honor but really fucking cool too! We're putting together a special set and couldn't be more excited to kick off Comic-Con with circle pits and hair whips, July 19th at HOB SD!"

This is the official Nuclear Blast Comic-Con After Party sponsored by Court Of The Dead, Stern Pinball, and Blackcraft Cult.

Testament and Carnifex’s Scott Ian Lewis will also be on the convention floor at Nuclear Blast booth #501. Stay tuned to Nuclear Blast social media for details on these signings and exclusives, and more exciting Comic-Con announcements coming soon.