TESTAMENT Announce Brotherhood Of The Snake European Tour 2018 With ANNIHILATOR And VADER; Video Trailer
November 2, 2017, 28 minutes ago
Bay Area thrash giants Testament announcedtheir return to Europe in March/April 2018. The band is still touring in support of their latest record, Brotherhood Of The Snake, and they will be bringing along with them Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and label mates Vader.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn
15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
16 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum Kongress
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
20 - Helsinki, Finland - Circus
21 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
29 - Bristol, UK - Motion
30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz
31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
April
1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU
4 - London, England - Koko