TESTAMENT Announce North American Tour With THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MUNICIPAL WASTE, MESHIAAK
February 3, 2020, 2 hours ago
Legendary bay area thrash metal giants, Testament, have announced their North American 2020 tour. The 30-date trek will kick-off in Phoenix on April 20 and will make stops in Austin, Mexico, and Toronto before concluding in Anaheim on May 28. Joining them on the tour are The Black Dahlia Murder, label mates Municipal Waste, and Meshiaak.
"I’m super excited about Testament's tour with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste," states Alex Skolnick. "As much as we’ve enjoyed touring with bands who emerged before us, from our own time period and slightly later eras, it will be a fresh experience to share the bill with these two, both of whom formed in the new Millennium, each with a unique perspective and a sound unlike anyone else. It’ll be a fun night of music. Don’t miss it!"
Steve Di Giorgio states, "The new album, Titans Of Creation, comes out on April 3rd. We are going to be on the road in the USA and Canada in April and May. We hope to see all your thrashers out there. Come out and check out the new record and show! Metal forever!"
Gene Hoglan comments "Hey everybody! I am here to tell you that the new Testament album which drops on April 3rd called Titans Of Creation has to be one of our best records of all time. Every Testament fan out there has to pick this one up cause I believe that everybody is going to love this one like crazy. Right on! We'll see you out on the road on all the dates we have lined. See you soon!"
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 AM, local time. Fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Testament VIP Meet & Greet Package. Below are the details:
- 1 reserved ticket or 1 general admission ticket
- Personal photo opportunity with select members of Testament
- Meet & greet with select members of Testament
- Autograph signing with Testament (limited to 1 item per person)
- Signed Testament 8x10
- Testament merchandise exclusive to the VIP packages
- Commemorative Testament VIP laminate
Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet Package are available to be purchased at testamentlegions.com.
Tour dates:
April
20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
21 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
24 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
26 - Austin, TX - Emo's
28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
May
2 - Mexico City, MX ^ Festival - Testament only
5 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
10 - Montreal, QC - M'Telus
11 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
15 - Columbus, OH ^ Festival - Testament only
16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
22 - Portland, CA - Roseland Theater
23 - Vancouver, BC * w/o Municipal Waste
24 - Seattle, WA * w/o Municipal Waste
24 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling + Festival - Municipal Waste only
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
* - Municipal Waste not appearing
^ - Festival - Testament only
+ - Festival - Municipal Waste only
The time has arrived for legendary bay area thrash metal giants, Testament, to unleash new thunder to the masses and reveal their thirteenth studio album: Titans Of Creation, which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.
Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.
Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats
- CD Digipak
- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)
- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)
* Includes Earth Element Vinyl
- Vinyl
* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)
* Air Element Edition Vinyl
* Water Element Edition Vinyl
* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)
- T-shirt
- TS+ DLP bundle
Pre-order the formats of your choosing here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.
Tracklisting:
"Children Of The Next Level"
"WWII"
"Dream Deceiver"
"Night Of The Witch"
"City Of Angels"
"Ishtars Gate"
"Symptoms"
"False Prophet"
"The Healers"
"Code Of Hammurabi"
"Curse Of Osiris"
"Catacombs"
"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:
Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.
Dates:
February
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset
10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle
15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
March
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium
6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol