TESTAMENT Announce North American Tour With THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MUNICIPAL WASTE, MESHIAAK

Legendary bay area thrash metal giants, Testament, have announced their North American 2020 tour. The 30-date trek will kick-off in Phoenix on April 20 and will make stops in Austin, Mexico, and Toronto before concluding in Anaheim on May 28. Joining them on the tour are The Black Dahlia Murder, label mates Municipal Waste, and Meshiaak.

"I’m super excited about Testament's tour with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste," states Alex Skolnick. "As much as we’ve enjoyed touring with bands who emerged before us, from our own time period and slightly later eras, it will be a fresh experience to share the bill with these two, both of whom formed in the new Millennium, each with a unique perspective and a sound unlike anyone else. It’ll be a fun night of music. Don’t miss it!"

Steve Di Giorgio states, "The new album, Titans Of Creation, comes out on April 3rd. We are going to be on the road in the USA and Canada in April and May. We hope to see all your thrashers out there. Come out and check out the new record and show! Metal forever!"

Gene Hoglan comments "Hey everybody! I am here to tell you that the new Testament album which drops on April 3rd called Titans Of Creation has to be one of our best records of all time. Every Testament fan out there has to pick this one up cause I believe that everybody is going to love this one like crazy. Right on! We'll see you out on the road on all the dates we have lined. See you soon!"

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 AM, local time. Fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Testament VIP Meet & Greet Package. Below are the details:

- 1 reserved ticket or 1 general admission ticket

- Personal photo opportunity with select members of Testament

- Meet & greet with select members of Testament

- Autograph signing with Testament (limited to 1 item per person)

- Signed Testament 8x10

- Testament merchandise exclusive to the VIP packages

- Commemorative Testament VIP laminate

Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet Package are available to be purchased at testamentlegions.com.

Tour dates:

April

20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

21 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

24 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May

2 - Mexico City, MX ^ Festival - Testament only

5 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

10 - Montreal, QC - M'Telus

11 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

15 - Columbus, OH ^ Festival - Testament only

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Portland, CA - Roseland Theater

23 - Vancouver, BC * w/o Municipal Waste

24 - Seattle, WA * w/o Municipal Waste

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling + Festival - Municipal Waste only

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

* - Municipal Waste not appearing

^ - Festival - Testament only

+ - Festival - Municipal Waste only



The time has arrived for legendary bay area thrash metal giants, Testament, to unleash new thunder to the masses and reveal their thirteenth studio album: Titans Of Creation, which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats

- CD Digipak

- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)

- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)

* Includes Earth Element Vinyl

- Vinyl

* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)

* Air Element Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Edition Vinyl

* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)

- T-shirt

- TS+ DLP bundle

Pre-order the formats of your choosing here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:

Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.

Dates:

February

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset

10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle

15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

March

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol