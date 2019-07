TESTAMENT Announces The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 With EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL

Testament has announced The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, July 31st at 7 AM PST.

Dates:

February

6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Arenan Fryhuset

10 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

11 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

13 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks

14 – Oberhausen, Denmark – Turbinenhalle

15 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

16 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

19 – Wroclaw, Poland – Orbita Hall

20 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

21 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

22 – Filderstadt, Germany – Filharmonie

25 – Milano, Italy – Live Club

27 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

28 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

29 – Toulouse, France – Bikini

March

1 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

3 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

4 – Dublin, UK – National Stadium

6 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

8 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

10 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

11 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol