TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Joins New Project Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, CHRIS CAFFERY And MARK ZONDER

Frontiers Music Srl. has signed a handful of American metal musicians to collaborate on a new musical project. The songs that will comprise the first album are being composed by guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and vocalist Tim 'Ripper' Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth). Enlisted to help with the writing and to produce the entire venture, including recording and mixing is Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Halford). Filling in the lineup is the powerhouse rhythm section of bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, Sebastian Bach) and drummer Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord, Graham Bonnet).

Respectful of each band member's heavy touring schedule within their own respective bands, there is no set completion time or release date yet. But the writing has already begun and song ideas are being exchanged throughout the team. With undertones of Savatage and Judas Priest type sounds being whispered about, and the caliber of musicianship aboard...this is definitely something fans of good music will want to get a hold of!

Di Giorgio recently signed the worldwide artist deal with Alpha Omega Management, inaugurating the new Alpha Omega Management Branch dedicated to the needs and interests (booking, media, communication, promotion) of session musicians and solo artists. Watch his video announcement below.