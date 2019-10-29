TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Scheduled For November 1st Live Interview On Metal Devastation Radio

On November 1st, Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio will feature as special guest at The Zach Moonshine Show on Metal Devastation Radio, on air at 10pm EST / 7pm PST

Metal Devastation Radio: "We will be playing tracks from all of his bands and taking questions from the chat. To join us simply login to MetalDevastationRadio.com and click the chat while you blast your ear holes with the devastation!"

Get more information at the FB event page here and on the radio's website.

The inaugural Megacruise, hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth, departed out of Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13. Check out fan-filmed footage of Testament performing aboard Megacruise below:

Photo by Flavio Santiago