TESTAMENT – Chuck Billy To Hold Free Meet And Greet At Evergreen Cannabis Society

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy will hold a free meet n’ greet at the Evergreen Cannabis Society in Vancouver, BC on May 10th from 1 PM – 2 PM PDT.

The meet n’ greet includes an autograph and photo session with Billy and is only for ages 19+. More information available on Facebook.

Testament launched a massive North American tour on April 6th in support of their chart topping Brotherhood Of The Snake release. Joining them are legendary Brazilian death/thrashers Sepultura and genre defying stalwarts Prong.

To purchase tickets visit testamentlegions.com.

Tour dates:

April

19 - The National - Richmond, VA

20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)

22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD

26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

May

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID

15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ

18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA

20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV