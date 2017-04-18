TESTAMENT – Chuck Billy To Hold Free Meet And Greet At Evergreen Cannabis Society
April 18, 2017, 42 minutes ago
Testament vocalist Chuck Billy will hold a free meet n’ greet at the Evergreen Cannabis Society in Vancouver, BC on May 10th from 1 PM – 2 PM PDT.
The meet n’ greet includes an autograph and photo session with Billy and is only for ages 19+. More information available on Facebook.
Testament launched a massive North American tour on April 6th in support of their chart topping Brotherhood Of The Snake release. Joining them are legendary Brazilian death/thrashers Sepultura and genre defying stalwarts Prong.
To purchase tickets visit testamentlegions.com.
Tour dates:
April
19 - The National - Richmond, VA
20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)
22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA
24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD
26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC
27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI
29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH
30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH
May
2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL
3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD
6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT
9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR
10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA
12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID
15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ
16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ
18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA
20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV