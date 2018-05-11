TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN Discusses “Rorschach Runs Red” Art Piece – “It Reminded Me Of A Band I’ve Enjoyed, LIFE OF AGONY”
May 11, 2018, an hour ago
In November 2017, drummer extraordinaire Gene Hoglan (Testament, Dethklok, Strapping Young Lad) unveiled his fine art debut collection. In the video below, Hoglan discusses his art piece “Rorschach Runs Red”. Get details, and see the entire collection at GeneHoglanArt.com.
Previously released videos of Gene Hoglan talking about his art collection can be seen below: