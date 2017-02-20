TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN Launches Japanese Tour Diary; Day 1 - Osaka Now Streaming

Testament drummer Gene Hoglan has launched a Japanese Tour Diary series, with episode #1, Day 1 - Osaka, now available for streaming below.

Says Hoglan: “A fantastic first day in Osaka, thank you to all our fans who showed up loudly! Gonna have a couple more ready to go soon, too.”

Testament perform tonight, February 20th, at O-East in Dogenzaka, Japan. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.