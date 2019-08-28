TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN, MINSTRY Guitarist SIN QUIRIN Talk Early '80s LA Metal Scene On The Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast

The new Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast episode is available now featuring host Bob Nalbandian, Gene Hoglan from Testament, and Sin Quirin from Ministry. This episode is a classic discussion about the early '80s LA metal scene as the three dig deep down the rabbit hole discussing some of the earliest shows of Slayer, Metallica, W.A.S.P., Great White, Dante Fox, Warrior, Malice, Ratt, Rough Cutt and many more.

Listen to "Episode 29: Early ‘80s LA Metal Discussion with Gene Hoglan & Sin Quirin" on Spreaker.

Testament has announced The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates are availabel below.

February

6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Arenan Fryhuset

10 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

11 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

13 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks

14 – Oberhausen, Denmark – Turbinenhalle

15 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

16 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

19 – Wroclaw, Poland – Orbita Hall

20 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

21 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

22 – Filderstadt, Germany – Filharmonie

25 – Milano, Italy – Live Club

27 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

28 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

29 – Toulouse, France – Bikini

March

1 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

3 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

4 – Dublin, UK – National Stadium

6 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

8 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

10 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

11 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol