TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN, MINSTRY Guitarist SIN QUIRIN Talk Early '80s LA Metal Scene On The Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast
August 28, 2019, 39 minutes ago
The new Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast episode is available now featuring host Bob Nalbandian, Gene Hoglan from Testament, and Sin Quirin from Ministry. This episode is a classic discussion about the early '80s LA metal scene as the three dig deep down the rabbit hole discussing some of the earliest shows of Slayer, Metallica, W.A.S.P., Great White, Dante Fox, Warrior, Malice, Ratt, Rough Cutt and many more.
Listen to "Episode 29: Early ‘80s LA Metal Discussion with Gene Hoglan & Sin Quirin" on Spreaker.
Testament has announced The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates are availabel below.
February
6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Arenan Fryhuset
10 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus
11 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone
13 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks
14 – Oberhausen, Denmark – Turbinenhalle
15 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
16 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
19 – Wroclaw, Poland – Orbita Hall
20 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
21 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
22 – Filderstadt, Germany – Filharmonie
25 – Milano, Italy – Live Club
27 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
28 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
29 – Toulouse, France – Bikini
March
1 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
3 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
4 – Dublin, UK – National Stadium
6 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
8 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
10 – Brussels, Belgium – AB
11 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol