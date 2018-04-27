TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN On "The Full Rah" Art Piece - "It Shows The Wizard Coming Out From Behind The Screen"; Video

In November 2017, drummer extraordinare Gene Hoglan (Testament, Dethklok, Strapping Young Lad) unveiled his fine art debut collection. In this new video, Hoglan discusses "The Full Rah" - one of his favorite pieces. Only 35 prints of "The Full Rah" are available. Get details, and see the entire collection at GeneHoglanArt.com.

Previously released videos of Gene Hoglan talking about his art collection can be seen below: