TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN - "The New Album's Done"; Video Interview

Legendary masters of rhythm Gene Hoglan and Steve DiGiorgio met with Duke TV on MegaCruise 2019 to discuss Testament’s forthcoming new album, Death reissues and the band’s legacy, Steve DiGiorgio performing with Sebastian Bach… and more.

An excerpt, focusing on the as yet untitled new Testament album, expected to be released in the first half of 2020, has been transcribed by BraveWords:

Gene Hoglan: "The new album's done. It's mixed, I think. I spent quite a bit of time up at Eric's up in Sacramento where he lives, working the songs up from the ground up.:

Steve DiGiorgio: "This time, we were involved in the early, early stages, and we were working one-on-ones, and as a group more. I think the songs grew within us. When we were preparing to go to the real recording, we jammed as a band, and it felt a little bit like the old days where we'd play and stop. 'What do you think? Four times, eight times? I don't know. Try it again.' So, I think in that way, we felt a little more invested. In my opinion, it's a turn a little bit more into the Testament sound."

In live news, Testament has announced The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel.

Dates:

February

6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Arenan Fryhuset

10 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

11 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

13 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks

14 – Oberhausen, Denmark – Turbinenhalle

15 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

16 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

19 – Wroclaw, Poland – Orbita Hall

20 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

21 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

22 – Filderstadt, Germany – Filharmonie

25 – Milano, Italy – Live Club

27 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

28 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

29 – Toulouse, France – Bikini

March

1 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

3 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

4 – Dublin, UK – National Stadium

6 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

8 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

10 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

11 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol