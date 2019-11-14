TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN - "The New Album's Done"; Video Interview
November 14, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Legendary masters of rhythm Gene Hoglan and Steve DiGiorgio met with Duke TV on MegaCruise 2019 to discuss Testament’s forthcoming new album, Death reissues and the band’s legacy, Steve DiGiorgio performing with Sebastian Bach… and more.
An excerpt, focusing on the as yet untitled new Testament album, expected to be released in the first half of 2020, has been transcribed by BraveWords:
Gene Hoglan: "The new album's done. It's mixed, I think. I spent quite a bit of time up at Eric's up in Sacramento where he lives, working the songs up from the ground up.:
Steve DiGiorgio: "This time, we were involved in the early, early stages, and we were working one-on-ones, and as a group more. I think the songs grew within us. When we were preparing to go to the real recording, we jammed as a band, and it felt a little bit like the old days where we'd play and stop. 'What do you think? Four times, eight times? I don't know. Try it again.' So, I think in that way, we felt a little more invested. In my opinion, it's a turn a little bit more into the Testament sound."
In live news, Testament has announced The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel.
Dates:
February
6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Arenan Fryhuset
10 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus
11 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone
13 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks
14 – Oberhausen, Denmark – Turbinenhalle
15 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
16 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
19 – Wroclaw, Poland – Orbita Hall
20 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
21 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
22 – Filderstadt, Germany – Filharmonie
25 – Milano, Italy – Live Club
27 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
28 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
29 – Toulouse, France – Bikini
March
1 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
3 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
4 – Dublin, UK – National Stadium
6 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
8 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
10 – Brussels, Belgium – AB
11 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol